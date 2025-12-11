site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Available for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Cooper (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cooper will be returning after four straight games on the shelf. Prior to his injury, Cooper was unable to break through Washington's rotation.
