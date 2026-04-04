Cooper had 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat.

It was the 24-year-old guard's best scoring effort since March 2, when he popped for 21 points against the Rockets. Cooper has played at least 20 minutes in five of the last seven games as he becomes a key part of the injury-depleted Wizards' second unit, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.4 boards and 0.9 threes during that span.