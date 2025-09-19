The Wizards signed Cooper to a two-way contract Friday.

Cooper hasn't played in the NBA since 2021, when he was selected in the second round of the draft. He rarely saw the floor during his rookie campaign, playing 3.0 minutes across 13 appearances. He'll try to make an impression with his new squad on a two-way deal while trying to crack the rotation in a crowded backcourt headlined by CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and Cam Whitmore.