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Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Listed available Saturday
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RotoWire Staff
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Cooper (ankle/foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Cooper has appeared in 19 straight games for Washington, but he's played single-digit minutes in two of his past four appearances. With the Wizards' backcourt healthy, Cooper's role is likely to be limited Saturday.