Cooper had 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 127-113 loss to the Nets.

One game after scoring a career-high 18 points against the Pistons, Cooper came through with another strong performance from the second unit for the shorthanded Wizards. The second-year guard has played at least 13 minutes in five straight games, but his role will shrink once the likes of Kyshawn George (knee) and Tre Johnson (ankle) are cleared to return.