Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Rare appearance in rare win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper ended with no counting stats across three minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks.
The two-way player saw the court for just the third time this season, as the Wizards won for just the second time in the first 17 games. Although Washington is likely going to be prioritizing its youth, it doesn't appear as though Cooper is high on the priority list right now, making him a non-factor in all formats.
