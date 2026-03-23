Cooper closed Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes.

Cooper has had a steady role off the bench since the All-Star break, starting in just one of his 17 appearances in that span but averaging a solid 17.1 minutes per game. Even though Cooper has scored in double digits in two of his last three outings, it's worth noting he's averaging just 7.3 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three since the beginning of March. Even with the uptick in playing time, Cooper doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal right now as a bench option in one of the worst teams in the NBA.