Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (calf) won't play in Thursday's game against Boston.
Cooper will miss a third consecutive contest due to a strained right calf. The 24-year-old guard has exclusively played in garbage time this season, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Hawks.
