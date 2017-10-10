Wizards' Sheldon Mac: Undergoes successful surgery Tuesday

Mac underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss approximately six-to-eight months, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

After suffering a torn Achilles during Sunday's preseason contest, Mac has now undergone surgery and will start the long, grueling recovery process. His timetable of six-to-eight months rules him out for the entirety of the upcoming season, while also potentially lingering into offseason workouts. While Mac wasn't expected to have a significant role during the upcoming campaign, it's still a tough blow for the 24-year-old guard, who played just 30 games with the Wizards during his rookie campaign last year.