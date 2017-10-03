Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Jams thumb Monday, seen in brace

McClellan jammed his left thumb during Monday's preseason victory over the Long-Lions and was seen in a brace Tuesday after his X-rays returned negative, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.

The injury likely isn't serious considering the X-rays returned negative, but the fact that he's in a brace and is having trouble catching the ball isn't a good sign. That said, he's near the bottom of the shooting guard pecking order in Washington and is likely irrelevant in the majority of fantasy formats.