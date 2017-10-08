Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Leaves Sunday's game with lower leg injury
McClellan suffered a lower left leg injury during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers and will not return.
McClellan appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and had to be carried off the court by the team's trainers, so it certainly looks like a fairly severe injury. That said, additional tests will likely be run following the game, which should provide a better indication for how much time McClellan will miss.
