Play

Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Leaves Sunday's game with lower leg injury

McClellan suffered a lower left leg injury during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers and will not return.

McClellan appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and had to be carried off the court by the team's trainers, so it certainly looks like a fairly severe injury. That said, additional tests will likely be run following the game, which should provide a better indication for how much time McClellan will miss.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball