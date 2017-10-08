Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Plays through thumb injury Friday

McClellan (thumb) played 17 minutes in Friday's preseason matchup with the Knicks, posting seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

McClellan jammed his thumb earlier in the week and was seen in a brace despite an X-ray coming back negative. His availability for 17 minutes Friday indicates the thumb injury is a non-issue and he should be good to go moving forward. That being said, McClellan is just a deep reserve for the Wizards and likely won't get extensive action once the regular season arrives.