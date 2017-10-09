Wizards' Sheldon McClellan: Set for Achilles surgery

Mac suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers and will undergo surgery Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The Wizards' worst fears have officially been confirmed, and the reserve guard will now face a lengthy recovery that's expected to span 6-to-8 months, at the minimum. Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 30 games and averaged 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 9.6 minutes per game.