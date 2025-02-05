The Kings traded Cissoko and two second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Cissoko was acquired by the Kings from San Antonio on Sunday in a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio and Zach LaVine to Sacramento, and now he's been flipped to Washington. The 44th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Cissoko lands in a pretty decent spot, as he could have a chance to earn some rotation minutes on the rebuilding Wizards. Through two seasons, Cissoko has just 29 NBA appearances under his belt.