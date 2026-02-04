Washington assigned Labissiere to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Labissiere only logged seven minutes in Wednesday's 132-101 loss to the Knicks, and will now rejoin the Go-Go of the G League. Although he has shown he can be productive in an expanded role for the Wizards, he only received that opportunity due to a number of injuries to the team's frontcourt, and will likely not crack the rotation again unless this happens again.