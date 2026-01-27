Labissiere agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Cut by Washington during the preseason shortly after he signed with the organization on an Exhibit 10 deal, the 29-year-old Labissiere has spent the entire 2025-26 season to date with the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Labissiere has been one of the top-performing big men on the G League circuit, averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from distance in 26 appearances. Labissiere isn't likely to claim a substantial role with the Wizards, but he could be part of the rotation in the short term as the main backup to starting center Alex Sarr while both Marvin Bagley (back) and Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) tend to injuries.