The Wizards and Labissiere agreed to a deal Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The journeyman big man made three brief appearances for Sacramento a year ago, though he did play a significant role for the G League's Stockton Kings. Over 28 G League regular-season appearances, Labissiere averaged 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. He'll be competing with the likes of Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley for the backup center role behind Alex Sarr in Washington.