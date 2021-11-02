Dinwiddie tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to Atlanta.

Dinwiddie was unusually passive on the offensive end of the floor in the loss but salvaged his night with 10 assists. His fit alongside Bradley Beal, while still early, has to be viewed as a success at this point. He did sit out one game of a back-to-back set on the weekend and so there is reason to believe that could happen again before the season is out. That said, rest is something that is common to most teams and so it doesn't have any real impact on Dinwiddie's fantasy outlook.