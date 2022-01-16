Dinwiddie posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

When Bradley Beal (COVID-19 Protocols) is out, the Wizards' offense withers, but Dinwiddie has done his best to keep the engine going. Over Beal's recent three-game string of absences, Dinwiddie averaged 22 points, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals.