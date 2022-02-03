Dinwiddie amassed 14 points (4-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 win over the 76ers.

Dinwiddie earned the first triple-double of his career, despite having come close in the past with Brooklyn. Dinwiddie coupled his auxiliary production with an ugly shooting night, but still logged a respectable plus-4 in the box score. Bradley Beal (wrist) will miss at least another week, and his timeline is uncertain, setting Dinwiddie up for increased usage.