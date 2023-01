Gibson (groin) is available for Friday's matchup against the Thunder.

Gibson has missed three straight games and was previously listed as questionable due to a groin injury, but the veteran forward has been cleared to return Friday. However, it's unclear how big of a role he'll see. Across the five games before his absence, Gibson averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.2 minutes.