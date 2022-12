Gibson will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson received a spot start in the Wizard's last game with Kristaps Porzingis absent. However, with Porzingis suiting up Saturday, Gibson will return to his usual bench role. In 17 appearances, Gibson has averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.