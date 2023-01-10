Gibson played 11 minutes off the bench and finished with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound in Monday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans.

After missing three straight games with a groin injury, Gibson was active for the Wizards' previous game Friday, but he didn't get off the bench in a 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Gibson returned to the rotation Monday, but he held only a bit role behind frontcourt starters Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. However, with Gafford exiting with an ankle injury that could threaten his availability for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Gibson might see his minutes pick up in the short term.