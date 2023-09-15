Gibson signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Wizards on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson will return to Washington for a second season after he appeared in 49 games (two starts) during the 2022-23 campaign. The backup center averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game, marking the fewest time in his 14-year career he ended a season with less than 10 minutes per game. The 38-year-old may be able to carve out a bigger role behind Daniel Gafford with Kristaps Porzingis no longer in the picture, but Gibson likely still won't be fantasy relevant during the 2023-24 season.