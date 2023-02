Gibson posted six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gibson was a DNP-CD in the last two matchups, but he saw some run off the bench Tuesday and was efficient with his limited opportunities. He's been used in just three of the Wizards' seven games in February and has averaged 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game during that time.