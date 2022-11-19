Gibson chipped in zero points (0-2 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime victory over the Heat.

Gibson hadn't played in his team's last four games prior to Friday due to a neck injury and his current spot in the rotation, but he received noteworthy minutes off the bench in this one. He failed to score on two attempts from the field, but he turned in his best rebounding performance of the 2022-23 campaign and also swatted away his first two shots of the year.