Gibson will start Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Gibson and Deni Avdija are joining the starting five for the injured Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (ribs). It will mark Gibson's second start of the season. In the 10 games that he's seen double-digit minutes this season, the veteran has averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.