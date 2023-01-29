Gibson finished Saturday's 113-103 victory over the Pelicans with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 17 minutes.

Gibson fell one point short of his first double-double of the season, providing the Wizards with solid production off the bench. With Kristaps Porzingis still sidelined due to an ankle injury, Gibson has been inserted into the rotation, playing as the primary backup behind Daniel Gafford. Although Gibson's days of being fantasy-relevant are well behind him, he can at least be considered for streaming purposes if you're feeling nostalgic.