Gibson is expected to sign with the Wizards after he clears waivers Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was let go by New York on Friday. The veteran appeared in 159 games (63 starts) for the Knicks over the past three seasons, with averages of 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. The 37-year-old center could see semi-regular minutes for Washington.