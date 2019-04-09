Wizards' Tarik Phillip: Latches on with Washington

Phillip signed a contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Phillip averaged 13.8 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 48 games this season with the Hussle. It's unclear if he'll get a shot to play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Boston.

