Wizards' Tarik Phillip: Waived by Wizards
Phillip was waived by the Wizards on Thursday.
Phillip signed with Washington in early April, but the Wizards have opted not to give him a final roster spot. He appeared in four summer league games for the Wizards this season, totaling 23 points on 19 shots, five assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block across 50 minutes.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...