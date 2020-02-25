Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Active Wednesday
Bryant (foot) will be available to play in Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant has missed five of the past seven games while dealing with a lingering foot injury, but the center will be active for the first time since Sunday's loss to Chicago. The former Indiana standout is currently averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 31 appearances for the Wizards this season.
