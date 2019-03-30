Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another double-double Friday
Bryant totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-124 loss to Utah.
Bryant had another strong game Friday and has certainly been a difference maker of late. He has played at least 27 minutes in five consecutive games, scoring in double-digits in four. He is not as efficient as some other centers but appears to be establishing himself as a standard league asset for the remainder of the season. The Wizards have one more game this week, against the Nuggets on Sunday. Owners should expect to see Bryant on the floor for extended periods once again, hopefully resulting in a strong statistical finish to the week.
