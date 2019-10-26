Bryant scored a team-high 21 points (9-16 FG. 3-7 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 97-85 win over the Thunder.

That's back-to-back double-doubles to begin the season for the 22-year-old. Bryant appears to be stepping up for a Wizards' lineup that lacks any established production outside of Bradley Beal and plenty of minutes available in the frontcourt, and the third-year center could be emerging as a consistent double-double threat.