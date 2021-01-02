Bryant recorded 18 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Bryant only needed 22 minutes to leave his mark in this game, as he didn't miss a single shot while reaching his sixth straight double-digit scoring output. Bryant has been one of the most effective shooters in the league when it comes to field goal percentage of late, as he has missed just five shots over his last three contests -- he has hit 81.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (22-27 FG) during that three-game stretch. That kind of efficiency, as his established role as one of Washington's top scoring threats behind Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, should make him a valuable player across most formats.