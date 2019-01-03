Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another impressive effort in win
Bryant had 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Hawks.
Bryant hauled down a career-high 15 rebounds to go with 16 points, notching his third double-double of the season. Bryant has been unbelievable over the past two weeks and is the 16th ranked player in standard formats. Markieff Morris (neck) is still without a timetable to return and Dwight Howard (lower body) is still a long way from returning meaning Bryant will likely remain the starter for some time, making him a must-roster player.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Incredible in triple overtime win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Grabs career-high 11 boards in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Season high 16 points•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts 12 points, seven boards•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fails to score in start•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.