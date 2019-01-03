Bryant had 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over the Hawks.

Bryant hauled down a career-high 15 rebounds to go with 16 points, notching his third double-double of the season. Bryant has been unbelievable over the past two weeks and is the 16th ranked player in standard formats. Markieff Morris (neck) is still without a timetable to return and Dwight Howard (lower body) is still a long way from returning meaning Bryant will likely remain the starter for some time, making him a must-roster player.