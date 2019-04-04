Bryant contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Bulls.

Bryant logged his fourth straight double-double and 14th through 69 appearances this season. If the sophomore big man is somehow still sitting on any waiver wires, fantasy owners would be wise to snatch him up.