Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another strong performance Sunday
Bryant had 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to the Knicks.
Bryant was strong yet again Sunday, continuing to make his claim for the permanent starting center spot next season. He has been a revelation for the Wizards since entering the starting lineup, and although it is certainly a limited sample size, there is a strong case for him to remain in the opening unit heading into next season. He is still quite raw when it comes to possessing a polished game but with time he could become a strong option in both fantasy and reality.
