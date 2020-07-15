Bryant (illness) arrived to the Orlando bubble Wednesday.

Bryant will have to go through a quarantine period before formally joining his teammates. Aside from his COVID-19 recovery, Bryant recently shared that he's fully recovered from the stress fracture in his foot that caused him to miss 20 games from Dec. 3 through Jan. 10 and limited his minutes afterward. During the Wizards' upcoming eight seeding games, he could see a fuller complement of minutes. Prior to the injury, Bryant averaged 13.9 points on 10.2 shots, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.3 minutes. Washington's first game is July 31 against Phoenix.