Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Bryant will play during the Capital City Go Go's contest Friday. He's only seen spot run with the Wizards this year, totaling 19 points, eight rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 12 points in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Suffers various injuries•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Helped off court after suffering injury•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Explodes for 22 points in SL loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...