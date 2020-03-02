Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Back in starting lineup
Bryant will start Sunday's game against Golden State, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Wizards have mostly used Bryant off the bench since he returned from a lengthy injury absence in mid-January, but he'll finally move back into the lineup in place of Ian Mahinmi at center. For fantasy owners still rostering Bryant, the hope is that the move will be permanent, but at this point it's unclear if that'll be the case. Bryant has averaged just 15.8 minutes per game off the bench over his last four contests.
