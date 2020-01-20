Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Back to bench Monday
Bryant will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bryant will return to the bench after two consecutive starts. He remains on a minutes limit and has averaged just 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game since returning from an extended absence due to a stress reaction. Until he's relieved of the minutes restriction, Bryant's best avoided in DFS formats.
