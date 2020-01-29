Bryant put up 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

Washington had been limiting Bryant's playing time in his first seven games back from the foot injury that sidelined him for more than a month, but Tuesday's minutes load represented by far his highest total since his return. He took advantage of the extended run to record his first double-double since late November, an encouraging sign for fantasy managers who have held Bryant through his injury and the lean stat lines that he initially delivered upon returning. The impending return of Rui Hachimura (groin) will leave less playing time to go around in the Washington frontcourt, but Ian Mahinmi may be a likelier candidate than Bryant to see his role downsized in that scenario.