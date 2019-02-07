Bryant scored 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.

The double-double was his seventh of the season, and while Bryant's production has been wildly inconsistent -- he scored two points with three boards in only 12 minutes Monday against the Hawks -- the second-year center is likely to see his role increase down the stretch, with the Wizards clearing more expensive veteran players off the books ahead of the trade deadline.

