Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in Milwaukee
Bryant scored 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.
The double-double was his seventh of the season, and while Bryant's production has been wildly inconsistent -- he scored two points with three boards in only 12 minutes Monday against the Hawks -- the second-year center is likely to see his role increase down the stretch, with the Wizards clearing more expensive veteran players off the books ahead of the trade deadline.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another impressive effort in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Incredible in triple overtime win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...