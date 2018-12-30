Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in win
Bryant scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-126 win over the Hornets.
It's the second-year center's second double-double on the year, both of which have come in the last five games. Bryant's role has grown as the season has progressed, and with the Wizards now having to figure out what life without John Wall (Achilles) is going to be like, the 21-year-old could be headed for a surprisingly productive second half.
