Bryant scored 28 points (10-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds, one steal and three blocks across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Bulls.

Bryant hardly missed from the field to rack up his highest point total of the season. He added to his efficiency by drilling three three-point shots, his second time doing so this season. That was an area that Bryant added to his game between the shut down in March and the beginning of the bubble in Orlando, as he had averaged only 0.6 three-point field goals prior to the bubble compared to 1.9 thereafter. Bryant also chipped in a trio of blocks, and has at least one rejection in each of his past three contests.