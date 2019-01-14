Bryant tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 140-138 double-overtime loss to the Raptors.

Bryant's double-double performance likely restored some faith in his fantasy owners after he averaged just 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game over the previous five outings. The downturn in playing time was largely a byproduct of the Wizards facing a string of bigger centers, resulting in coach Scott Brooks leaning more heavily on backup Ian Mahinmi. Bryant still projects to handle the majority of the center minutes until Dwight Howard (back) is cleared to play, but the Indiana product is probably best left on the bench in most leagues this week with the Wizards playing just one game (Thursday in London against the Knicks).