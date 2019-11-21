Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Career-high six dimes in win
Bryant tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 win over the Spurs.
Bryant finished with a career high assist total and turned in a fairly well-rounded stat line. However, backup big man Moritz Wagner ended up earning more minutes (26) and had a decent night as well. Bryant continues to provide steady production across multiple categories, and he has taken his game to another level here in 2019-20 after flashing an impressive skillset in smaller doses last season.
