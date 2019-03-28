Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Career night on the boards
Bryant finished with 18 points (7-16FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over the Suns.
Bryant was a monster on the glass Wednesday, hauling in a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 18 points. The efficiency was not there as he went just 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-6 from the free-throw line. Bryant now has two double-doubles in his last three games and has played at least 35 minutes in three of four games. He appears locked in as the starting center and Dwight Howard (back) is unlikely to return this season. Bryant should be rostered in all formats until the end of the season.
