Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Claimed off waivers by Wizards
Bryant was claimed off waivers by the Wizards on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Bryant was waived by the Lakers over the weekend, but the Wizards see enough upside in the 20-year-old center that they'll give him a look throughout the rest of this offseason. This likely means Bryant will head to camp with Washington, though he'll still need to have a strong showing to have a chance at making the regular season roster. Bryant played just 15 games for the Lakers as a rookie, averaging a meager 4.8 minutes per contest. However, with Marcin Gortat no longer around in Washington, Bryant could battle for a center spot behind Ian Mahinmi and Jason Smith.
